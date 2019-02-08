Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ready to rock
Larkin (oblique) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The Red Wings and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Larkin in their lineups Thursday, as he's been red hot recently, racking up four goals and eight points in his last six appearances. The 22-year-old pivot will slot into his usual spot skating on Detroit's first line and top power-play unit against Vegas.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Team to decide on status Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hoping for return Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Unable to practice Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out 1-2 weeks with strained oblique•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pots two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...