Larkin (oblique) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Red Wings and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Larkin in their lineups Thursday, as he's been red hot recently, racking up four goals and eight points in his last six appearances. The 22-year-old pivot will slot into his usual spot skating on Detroit's first line and top power-play unit against Vegas.