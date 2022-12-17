Larkin (hand) is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Ottawa, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin, who sat out Wednesday's game against Minnesota, is slated to center the top line between David Perron and Andrew Copp, He has accounted for 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Likely game-time decision Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Practicing in non-contact jersey•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Sustains hand injury•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ends three-game scoring drought•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nabs helper in shootout loss•