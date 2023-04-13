Larkin (lower body) is set to play Thursday versus the Lightning.
Larkin has 11 points over his last eight games. He'll return after a one-game absence, and he can be expected to play in his usual top-line role with time on the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Masterful on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hat trick in victory•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Provides goal in victory•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Explodes for three points•