Larkin (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Monday against Anaheim.
Larkin is slated to play on the top line and the first power-play unit following a four-game absence. He has generated 11 goals, 25 points, 31 PIM and 83 shots on net over 24 contests this campaign.
