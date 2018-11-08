Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ready to rock
Larkin (maintenance) said he'll be fit to play in Friday's home game against the Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit's shootout hero from Tuesday's game against the Canucks can safely be deployed as normal for fantasy purposes. Larkin's averaging a point per game despite the Wings being one step above the basement of the Atlantic Division standings at 5-8-2.
