Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Records shorthanded goal in ugly loss
Larkin registered a shorthanded goal and four PIM in Saturday's 8-2 road loss to the Bruins.
Larkin was sent to the box for roughing in the first period, and the fleet-footed pivot would end up with the shorthanded tally in the third, when the game was already well out of reach. The alternate captain is the type of player who will keep fighting until the end no matter how many goals are scored by the opposition. Larkin has recorded at least one point in four of the first five games, adding three goals and two assists in all.
