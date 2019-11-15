Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Registers assist in overtime loss
Larkin recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Larkin had an assist on the second of Tyler Bertuzzi's two goals in Thursday's game. The center has produced two goals and a pair of assists during a four-game point streak. Larkin is up to 16 points and 65 shots through 21 outings this year.
