Larkin recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Larkin had an assist on the second of Tyler Bertuzzi's two goals in Thursday's game. The center has produced two goals and a pair of assists during a four-game point streak. Larkin is up to 16 points and 65 shots through 21 outings this year.

