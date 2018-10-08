Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Registers power-play goal in loss
Larkin found the back of the net on the power play in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Kings.
Larkin was a prime candidate to inherit the captaincy with Red Wings legend Henrik Zetterberg (back) announcing his retirement, but the 22-year-old will settle in as one of four alternative captains for the Winged Wheel. The Michigan native brings plenty of speed and leadership qualities to benefit the Original Six club, and it's clear from Larkin signing his six-year, $30.5 million contract extension in August that he's the cornerstone of a rebuilding franchise.
