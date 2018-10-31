Larkin scored two goals, added an assist and posted seven shots in a 5-3 victory against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Two of his points came in a three-goal first period, and then Larkin tallied his second goal on the empty net to seal the victory. Coming off a season where he posted 63 points in 82 games, Larkin has six goals and 12 points in 12 games to start this season. He has a chance to set career highs in all scoring categories in 2018-19.