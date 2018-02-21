Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Remains team leader in points
Larkin picked up an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss to the Predators.
This snapped a three-game pointless drought for Larkin, who's now just two points away from establishing a career high in said category. The hometown kid has set the offensive standard for his teammates, having accumulated nine goals and 35 assists, but you're not likely to see any Detroit skater finishing with a point-per-game output by season's end since the Wings currently rank 27th in scoring.
