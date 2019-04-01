Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Riding five-game point streak
Larkin collected an empty-net goal and a helper in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Larkin is up to five goals and three assists with a plus-9 rating during his five-game point streak. He's also fired 26 shots on goal in that span. The fourth-year center has reached 70 points for the first time in his career. With a career-high 280 shots, he ranks ninth in the league for putting pucks on net.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nails down first 30-goal season•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Sets new career high in points•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Approaching offensive benchmark•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Good to go for Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hoping to play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...