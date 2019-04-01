Larkin collected an empty-net goal and a helper in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Larkin is up to five goals and three assists with a plus-9 rating during his five-game point streak. He's also fired 26 shots on goal in that span. The fourth-year center has reached 70 points for the first time in his career. With a career-high 280 shots, he ranks ninth in the league for putting pucks on net.