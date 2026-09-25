Larkin (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Head coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Larkin is progressing in his recovery, but he'll ultimately be held out for the Red Wings' final preseason game. Larkin participated in Wednesday's practice session and will now shift his focus toward Detroit's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers on Oct. 2. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old will be able to suit up for the regular-season opener, but he's at least progressing in the right direction in his recovery process.