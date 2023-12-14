Larkin (upper body) will not be available for Detroit's next two contests, coach Derek Lalonde told reporters Thursday.

Larkin took the ice Thursday, which is certainly a good sign for a short-term recovery. With J.T. Compher (undisclosed) still sidelined, the Red Wings will likely continue to utilize Andrew Copp in a first-line role alongside Patrick Kane. Once given the all-clear, Larkin is a lock to reclaim his first-line role and will rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit as well.