Larkin generated a secondary assist in Sunday's 4-1 road loss to the Wild.

The speedster seemingly gave it his all in this one, as he also managed a team-high six shots on goal. Larkin is now one assist shy of 40 in his third NHL season, but he's stuck at nine goals and has been buoyed by a stagnant Detroit offense in general -- one that only averages 2.58 goals per game to rank 27th overall.