Larkin tallied a goal, recorded four shots and picked up 12 PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

Larkin tallied the lone goal of the third period to help bring Detroit within striking distance. He was then struck with a game misconduct at the end of regulation for his involvement in a brawl with New Jersey's Jesper Bratt. Overall, Larkin is up to 13 goals, 25 points and 78 shots on goal through 23 games this season. The 29-year-old center's point total puts him in an eight-way tie for 18th in the league's scoring race. He's one of the offensive threats that gives the Red Wings a real shot at making the postseason if he can continue to produce at a high level. Larkin is currently on pace to set a new career high in points if he can surpass the 73 tallies he had in 76 regular-season games during the 2018-19 season.