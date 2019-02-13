Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores another power-play goal
Larkin scored his 24th goal of the season on a power play, helping the Red Wings defeat Nashville 3-2 on Tuesday.
Larkin's power-play marker midway through the second gave Detroit a two-goal lead, but it would cough that up before the end of 40 minutes, conceding goals to both Viktor Arvidsson and PK Subban. Andreas Athanasiou scored the third period's lone goal to lift the Red Wings to an impressive road victory in Nashville. Meanwhile, Larkin's goal moves him to 53 points in 56 games this season, 10 points shy of matching his career-best 63-point campaign from a year ago.
