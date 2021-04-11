Larkin registered a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old got the Red Wings on the board 6:15 into the game, tying the game when Petr Mrazek kicked a rebound directly into Larkin's body and it ricocheted into the net. Larkin, who also beat Mrazek during the shootout, has eight goals and 13 assists in 39 games this season and owns a career-low shooting percentage of 6.7.