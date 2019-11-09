Larkin scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Larkin scored a beauty of a goal early in the first period, going coast to coast up the left side before beating Tuukka Rask on a wraparound. The 23-year-old, who topped all Detroit forwards with 21:40 of ice time, has five goals and 13 points in 17 games this season.