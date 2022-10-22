Larkin scored a goal on three shots but also missed time during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks with an upper-body injury, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Larkin will be evaluated Saturday to determine if he'll need to miss any time. The center has looked good to begin 2022-23, earning two goals, three assists, a plus-5 rating and 15 shots on net through four contests. Any absence for Larkin is significant since he centers the first line and top power-play unit for the Red Wings. Until he's cleared of his injury, he can be considered day-to-day.