Larkin (upper body) scored a goal on a game-high seven shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Larkin missed four games with the injury, but he led all Red Wings forward with 18:54 of ice time Tuesday. He put them ahead 3-2 with his second-period tally, but that was their last goal of the contest. Larkin has five goals, 12 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 23 outings. Expect the 24-year-old to operate on the top line going forward.