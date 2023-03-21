Larkin collected a goal in a 5-2 loss to Florida on Monday.

Larkin is red hot with four goals and nine points over his last nine games. Overall in 2022-23, he's provided 26 goals and 66 points in 68 appearances. Larkin is on pace to finish with 78 points this season, and that would surpass his career high of 73, which he set in 2018-19. His marker Monday came in the third period to narrow Florida's lead to 3-2, but the Panthers responded with two unanswered goals.