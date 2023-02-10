Larkin tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
Larkin got Detroit on the board late in the second period, tying the game 1-1 with a power-play goal. Larkin's scored just three goals in his last 17 games, though he's recorded 10 assists in that span. Larkin has been solid this year with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) through 49 games, but he'll have some work to do to match the 69 points he posted last season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Contributes helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Lone apple not enough•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Multi-point effort in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Sneaks helper in loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Starts Red Wings' comeback•