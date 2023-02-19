Larkin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Larkin tallied with 2:21 left in the contest, extending his point streak to seven games (seven goals, six assists). The Red Wings couldn't build upon his goal, losing for the first time since Feb. 7. The center has been excellent lately, and for the bulk of the season as well with 22 goals, 56 points, 173 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 54 appearances.