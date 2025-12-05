Larkin scored a power-play goal on six shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Larkin's point streak is up to six games, consisting of three goals and four assists. He's logged two power-play points in that span -- prior to the streak, he went 13 contests without contributing to the man advantage. The 29-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 94 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 28 appearances this season.