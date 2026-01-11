Larkin scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens. He also added an even-strength assist.

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with a snap shot. It was his 23rd goal of the campaign, and he'd later add an assist on Andrew Copp's empty-netter in the final frame. Larkin has cracked the scoresheet in five of the Red Wings' last five games and is up to 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 46 contests this season.