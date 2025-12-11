default-cbs-image
Larkin scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Larkin found the twine for the third time over his last four contests. This time, it was through a wrister at the 9:09 mark of the second period. Larkin has 17 goals this season and continued his explosive play of late. He's tallied at least one point in all but one of his last nine outings.

