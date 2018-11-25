Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scoring single file
Larkin scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.
He has 20 points in 23 games. Larkin's speed absolutely kills opponents. He's a big reason why the Wings have been one of the NHL's best of late. But just bear in mind that Larkin hasn't had a multi-point game since November 1. That needs to change for him to maintain his solid fantasy value.
