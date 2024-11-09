Larkin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Larkin found the back of the net midway through the second period with a wrist shot following set-ups from Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, but that equalizer wasn't enough to spark a comeback. Larkin has five goals over his last four appearances and his nine goals rank first in the team through the first month of the regular season.
