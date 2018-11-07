Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Seals win in shootout
Larkin was the lone shootout scorer in Tuesday's 3-2 home win over the Canucks.
Larkin sustained an injury after a first-period collision, but the young leader shook it off and still ended up skating for 20:59 of ice time, including 1:12 on the power play and 2:10 shorthanded. Larkin's shootout magic led to his team's fourth win in the past five games.
