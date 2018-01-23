Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Secures first box-score multiplier of 2018
Larkin picked a goal and an assist at even strength Monday en route to a 3-0 road win over the Devils.
"D-Boss," as he's affectionately called, possesses a lethal combination of speed and skill, plus he's been skating on a line with Andreas Athanasiou, who is an extremely crafty forward in his own right. Those two hooked up on two of the three goals against the Devils in this latest contest, and there should be plenty more where that came from down the stretch. Larkin is up to eight goals and 30 assists as he continues to produce at a consistent pace for a Red Wings team hoping to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season.
