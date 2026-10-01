Head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that Larkin (upper body) will be out for Friday's game against the Rangers and Sunday's game against the Jets, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Larkin was sidelined during training camp due to an upper-body injury but has been practicing recently. He's considered day-to-day, but he'll be held out for the Red Wings' first two games of the regular season. Across 74 regular-season appearances with Detroit last year, the 30-year-old logged 34 goals, 33 assists, 48 PIM, 46 hits and 33 blocked shots while averaging 20:11 of ice time. Larkin requested a trade during the offseason but appears to be set to suit up for the Red Wings once he's healthy.