Larkin (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against the Rangers and is unlikely to play Thursday versus Chicago, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Larkin has racked up eight goals, 21 points and 70 shots on net in 20 games this season. His spot on the top line will be filled by J.T. Compher. The Red Wings also brought up Jonatan Berggren on Tuesday from AHL Grand Rapids to play in Wednesday's contest.