According to Team USA coach Jeff Blashill, Larkin (groin) will miss the rest of the IIHF World Championship tournament, but he'll "be fine," Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Americans may be packing their bags if they fall to the Russians in Thursday's quarterfinal match anyway, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. There's no reason to believe Larkin's groin issue is overly serious, so he should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. The 22-year-old pivot will be looking to build on a 2018-19 campaign in which he set career highs in goals (32) and points (73) in 76 contests.