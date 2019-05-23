Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Set to miss rest of Worlds
According to Team USA coach Jeff Blashill, Larkin (groin) will miss the rest of the IIHF World Championship tournament, but he'll "be fine," Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Americans may be packing their bags if they fall to the Russians in Thursday's quarterfinal match anyway, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. There's no reason to believe Larkin's groin issue is overly serious, so he should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. The 22-year-old pivot will be looking to build on a 2018-19 campaign in which he set career highs in goals (32) and points (73) in 76 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: In doubt against Russia•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Injured in World Championship game•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Highly likely to inherit captaincy•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...