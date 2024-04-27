Larkin finished with more points than games played for the first time in his nine-year career, adding 33 goals and 36 assists -- with 26 of those points on the power play -- through 68 contests.

A fierce competitor, Larkin fought to the bitter end of the regular season, and had it not been for the captain's late-season surge -- including the speedster producing two goals and five assists in the final four games -- the Wings wouldn't have had even the slightest hope for a playoff berth in those final moments of the 2023-24 campaign. Larkin appeared in five playoff games as a rookie in 2016, but the Wings haven't returned to the postseason since then. Staying healthy and solidifying his chemistry with Alex DeBrincat on the top line will be crucial steps in getting Larkin where he needs to be from both a fantasy standpoint and in terms of his playoff aspirations.