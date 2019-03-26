Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Sets new career high in points
Larkin opened the scoring in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
The goal, his 28th of the year, gave Larkin a career-high 64 points as he topped last year's mark. He did so in just 70 appearances this year. The burgeoning star center also has 71 PIM and 79 hits, as well as 257 shots, allowing him to provide some value across many categories -- as long as his minus-13 rating can be overlooked.
