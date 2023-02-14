Larkin scored twice on five shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Larkin's pair of goals came in the first period, with the second tally coming on the power play. This was his second straight two-goal game against the Canucks -- he may be disappointed the two teams' season series is done. Over his last 14 contests, Larkin has seven goals and 10 helpers. He's up to 20 tallies, 50 points, 164 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 51 outings overall.