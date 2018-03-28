Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Setting much higher standard in third year
Larkin's pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Penguins widened his career-best point total to 56 through 77 games.
The Michigan native has lit the lamp 12 times to complement 44 helpers on the season, and he's also notched a career-high eight points on the power play. One would think he'd be able to do more with the man advantage given his incredible speed, but that's splitting hairs on an otherwise fine year for the third-year forward.
