Larin (undisclosed) notched two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Larkin looked spry in his preseason debut. He logged 22:57 of ice time, which was tied for the most among Red Wings with rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, and the top-line pivot also managed to deliver an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime. Larkin warrants an early-round draft pick in fantasy pools.