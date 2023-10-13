Larkin recorded a power-play assist and six shots against the Devils on Thursday.
Despite leading the team in shots, Larkin was unable to bag the crucial goal that could have helped to force overtime. After back-to-back 30-goal campaigns, there is little reason to suspect that the 27-year-old Michigan native won't once again reach that level of production during the 2023-24 campaign, making him a top-end fantasy target.
