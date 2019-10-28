Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Snaps slump in OT loss to Blues
Larkin scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
He and Tyler Bertuzzi led the Wings in a late comeback attempt, with Larkin's tally early in the third period spurring a three-goal rally from a 3-1 deficit, but Jonathan Bernier quickly coughed the lead back up. Larkin's performance snapped a five-game point drought, but the 23-year-old still has a solid three goals and nine points through 12 games.
