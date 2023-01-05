Larkin managed a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

The man-advantage helper probably meant very little to Larkin, as his team was stunned on home ice, but the captain is still getting it done for fantasy managers abound. Larkin has 13 goals, 20 assists and 11 power-play points through 35 contests; he's never finished a season with more points than games played, but that gaudy rate of production is within his sights this campaign.