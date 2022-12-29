Larkin found the back of the net in a 5-4 overtime victory against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Penguins had a 4-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Larkin started the Red Wings' comeback with a power-play goal at 7:17 of the second period. He has 13 goals and 32 points in 32 games this season, including 10 points with the man advantage. The 26-year-old is on a three-game scoring streak and has provided three goals and five points over that span.