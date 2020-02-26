Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Staying competitive
Larkin provided a secondary assist on the power play Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Devils.
Detroit remains the cellar dweller of the entire league, but Larkin's on top of his game based on an active four-game point streak comprised of two goals and four helpers. The natural-born leader will look to stay hot in Thursday's home clash with the Wild.
