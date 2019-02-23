Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Stays hot in loss
Larkin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
He also fired a game-high seven shots on net and produced a plus-1 rating. Larkin now has six goals and 16 points in his last 14 games, and the 22-year-old is establishing himself this season as a true top-line center, and a rare spark of hope for a Detroit franchise still mired in a rebuild.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...