Larkin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

He also fired a game-high seven shots on net and produced a plus-1 rating. Larkin now has six goals and 16 points in his last 14 games, and the 22-year-old is establishing himself this season as a true top-line center, and a rare spark of hope for a Detroit franchise still mired in a rebuild.