Larkin scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Larkin's tallied six times over his last four games, and he's added five assists over his last eight outings. The 26-year-old continues to lead by example on the Red Wings' top line. He's up to 21 tallies, 52 points, 167 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 52 contests overall.