Larkin has five goals and eight assists over the last month -- a span of 14 games.

Detroit's supposed captain of the future has regained his form after a particularly rough stretch that saw Larkin net just one point (an assist) over the final eight games of November. It's been difficult to trust any Red Wing this season; after all, the team only has 28 points in the standings, but Larkin averages a whopping 21:09 of ice time to give him plenty of chances to crack the scoresheet.