Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Stretches hot streak
Larkin managed an assist Sunday in a 5-1 loss to the Sabres.
Larkin widened his point streak to six games with the secondary apple. Detroit still ranks dead last in team scoring (2.2 goals per game), but the speedy top-line pivot still seems to have a winning mentality through all the adversity.
