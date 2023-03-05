Larkin registered a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

This was Larkin's first goal in the last seven games, but with 12 goals and 10 assists on the power play, the captain is blowing past his previous career highs is that key special teams spot. Still, Detroit's playoff hopes are dwindling, and Larkin -- who signed an eight-year, $69.9 million contract extension this past Monday -- has even more pressure to carry the team following the loss of Tyler Bertuzzi, a tenacious winger that ended up getting dealt to the Bruins after spending parts of seven campaigns in Motown.