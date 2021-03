Larkin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Larkin set up Robby Fabbri's hat-trick-clinching goal in the third period, which doubled as the Red Wings' game-winner. In his last five games, Larkin has two goals and three assists. The 24-year-old center is up to 16 points and 90 shots through 27 appearances. He's shooting a career-worst 6.7 percent -- with a little more puck luck, Larkin could get back to his usual scoring pace.