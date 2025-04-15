Larkin recorded two assists in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Larkin set up Albert Johansson's first-period tally and also helped out on a Moritz Seider power-play goal in the third. With a goal and five assists over his last six games, Larkin has regained some steady offense late in the season. The 28-year-old center is at 29 goals, 39 assists, 231 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 80 appearances. He has two more games to take a run at reaching the 70-point mark for the third time in his career.